Condo of the Week: A $3.49 million flat with a terrace in Yorkville

Inside this Yorkville complex is an elegantly-designed condo currently on offer for $3.495 million. Located at 36 Hazelton Ave. #4C, the colourful digs include two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a walk-out terrace.

Greyish-blue cabinets and colourful hues make up the open-concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts a 5-burner gas stovetop, along with a large marble island with seating. The dining area has room for a uniquely shaped hardwood table for ten. A pretty lighting fixture also hangs overtop.

Pops of red open up the space in the living room, which also has a fireplace and access to the outdoor terrace. The unit comes across pretty spacious overall, thanks in part to the ten-foot ceilings.

The master bedroom is complete with hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. There’s also large windows facing southwest.

The master ensuite has marble walls and plenty of counter space with double sinks. Some nice perks include heated floors and a soaker tub.

The second bedroom has funky curtains and additional access to the outdoor terrace.

This condo is currently listed with Eileen Farrow at Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.