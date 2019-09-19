Condo of the Week: A bungalow in the sky for $2.24 mil in Mount Pleasant West

A spacious new listing in Toronto’s Mount Pleasant West neighbourhood is currently on the market for $2.249 million. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom unit at 3803-2181 Yonge St. has more than 2,600 square feet of living space, nine-foot ceilings and not one, not two, but three outdoor balconies.
Here is the bright foyer:
A half wall with a double-sided fireplace separates the living and family rooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found in almost every room of the condo.
The kitchen is simple with built-in appliances.
The master bedroom has access to one of the units balconies.
The en suite bathroom has a soaker tub right next to a wall of windows.
Here’s another bedroom with access to the terrace.
Many of the floor-to-ceiling windows come with blinds, to help with privacy.
Another potential bedroom or home office.
A laundry room is tucked into a corner of the condo.
Stunning unobstructed views of Toronto can be seen from the condo’s balconies.
This condo is currently listed with Shelley Shapiro of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.