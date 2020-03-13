Condo of the Week: A mid-century modern loft in downtown Toronto for just under $1.2 mil

Penthouse three at 383 Adelaide St. E. has gone through an extensive renovation, much like the building it’s housed in. It was formerly the Gillette Razor factory until being converted into the Liberty Lofts in 2001. The building’s facelift resulted in a four-storey boutique condominium that now holds 46 residences.

This penthouse spans two floors and boasts refined details throughout. The unit’s exposed brick and beams are matched with sleek, mid-century modern finishes that give it a ton of character. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $1.199 million.

Upon entering the penthouse, you’re met with high ceilings and white oak hardwood floors.

There’s an eclectic mix of design elements that make this space unique, such as the wood-panelled ceiling and arch windows.

The custom kitchen is designed with a stone backsplash and integrated appliances. There is also a coffee nook and a ton of counter space.

There’s a two-piece bathroom on the main floor.

The metal staircase brings an industrial feel to the loft.

It leads you into the second-floor master bedroom, where the ceilings drastically open up the space.

A glossy white wall adds some brightness to the bedroom.

The bedroom has a six-piece ensuite bathroom.

Taking up the rest of the second floor is a cosy seating area.

Light can flood in through the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outdoor entertaining is made easy, as the doors open to a spacious patio. The unit is a short walk away to the St. Lawrence Market and boutique shops in the Distillery District.

