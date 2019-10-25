Condo of the Week: $2.8 mil for a converted church condo in Bloorcourt Village

A one-of-a-kind condo created out of an old church conversion is on the market for $2.885 million in Toronto. Located near Bloorcourt Village, the former Church of St. Mary the Virgin and St. Cyrian has been transformed into a 17-unit condominium.

Much of the original structure remains intact in the new design by Powell and Bonnell. The owners chose to combine two adjacent suites, making unit 11 the largest in the building at 40 Westmoreland Ave. The two-bedroom, four-bathroom unit has a fourth-floor loft and private elevator.

Concealed closet panelling and dark wood finishes make for a sleek foyer.

The reception room has panelled walls.

The custom kitchen comes with an oversized island and quartz countertops. The mirrored ceilings are a unique touch.

French doors connect the kitchen with a quaint outdoor courtyard.

Painted brick acts as an accent wall in the living room.

The spacious bedroom has a south-facing balcony and high ceilings.

A custom home office with built-in book cases connects to the bedroom.

The master suite takes up the entire third floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten up the bedroom.

A separate sitting area bridges the gap between the master bedroom and en suite bathroom.

Original brick and wood beaming serve as a reminder of the unit’s historical roots.

The five-piece en suite has a glass shower and soaker tub underneath a large window.

The massive walk-in closet comes with white cabinets and a dresser.

This fourth-floor studio has a great view of the cathedral shaped windows and exposed wood trusses.

This condo is currently listed with Matt Manuel and Paul Johnston of Right at Home Realty Inc.