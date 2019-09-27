409 Bloor St. E.

Condo of the Week: A $5.9 mil penthouse with a rooftop conservatory in St. James Town

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: September 27, 2019

A dreamy penthouse escape on Bloor Street East is on the market for $5.9 million. The three-level suite located at 409 Bloor St. E. was designed by Toronto-based architect Peter Clewes and is definitely one of the more unique properties in the city. The suite is one of 23 units in a condo building that was built in 1928, and spans 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms, five bathrooms and a one-of-kind rooftop conservatory.

The living room is super airy thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and 16-foot ceilings. A marble-clad fireplace ties the room together.

409 Bloor St. E.

This dramatic steel curved staircase makes a grand statement.

409 Bloor St. E.

A formal dining room is tucked into the corner of the unit.

409 Bloor St. E.

The spacious kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a massive 13-foot island.

409 Bloor St. E.

There’s also space in the kitchen for another table or sitting area.

409 Bloor St E

Plus, there’s room for a home office.

409 Bloor St E

More floor-to-ceiling windows can be found in the generously-sized master bedroom.

PH1-409 Bloor St E

The en suite bathroom comes with a marble soaker tub and walk-in shower.

PH1-409 Bloor St E

The current homeowner describes the private solarium as, “totally magical” and it’s obvious why.

PH1-409 Bloor St E

A 700-square-foot private terrace boasts views of the Rosedale ravine and city skyline.

The penthouse suite at 409 Bloor St. E. is currently listed with Kelly Lee Fulton of Royal LePage Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage.

BACK TO HOME