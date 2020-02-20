Condo of the Week: $3.32 mil for a flashy downtown suite with a wraparound terrace

Soaring 42 storeys high above the Entertainment District is suite 4202 at 224 King St. W. This condo takes up over half of the floor with nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. This sky-high unit allows for a ton of natural light to illuminate the space, along with luxe and contemporary details to admire throughout. This $3.325 million condo comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a den.

The entryway has lively wallpaper and marble floor.

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide access to the terrace from the combined dining and living room areas.

An exposed concrete wall adds a slight industrial feel to the condo.

A massive marble wall pulls focus in the dining room, complete with a double-sided fireplace.

The kitchen is tucked behind a sleek waterfall island with integrated appliances.

On the other side of the marble wall, there’s the family room. It’s surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the financial district.

A small den with built-in storage makes for a nice home office.

The eclectic master bedroom has exposed concrete, whimsical wallpaper and floor-to-ceiling windows. This room also has access to the terrace.

The narrow ensuite bathroom has double sinks and a bathtub overlooking the city.

Here is the spacious second bedroom.

It comes with a private four-piece ensuite.

Sliding doors bring you into the third bedroom with a true hard-loft feel.

The south-facing balcony spans 60 feet and wraps around the entire condo.

Unit 4202 at 224 King St. W. is listed with Dylan Donovan of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.