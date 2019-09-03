Condo of the Week: A $2.35 million loft in a former toy factory in Liberty Village

A sprawling 2,300-square-foot loft in Liberty Village is available for $2.35 million. It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private rooftop terrace. The suite lives in a converted toy factory that is now a one-of-a-kind condominium.

The building itself is pretty iconic. It was constructed in the early 1900’s and originally used as a paper factory, until it was sold and began producing toys for the Irwin Toy Company. It was eventually sold in the 2000’s and has since gone through renovations to become the living complex it is today.

An original brick wall and 21-foot ceilings define the great room. The wood and steel beam ceilings allow the space to embrace its industrial roots.

A Caesarstone countertop separates the kitchen and dining room. The open space opts for a more modern take on décor, with a cool lighting fixture hanging above the dining table.

Modern appliances blend nicely into the kitchen cabinetry. There’s also room for barstools alongside the island for casual seating.

A cosy office is tucked away in the corner of the unit’s main floor.

Nautical stripes stand out in this two-piece bathroom.

The spacious master bedroom can be found overtop of the great room. It gives a peek into the downstairs area with floor-to-ceiling windows.

This second bedroom has a fun chandelier and an ensuite bathroom.

The third floor provides access to the rooftop terrace. It spans 600 square feet and boasts south facing views of the lake.

This condo is currently listed with Leslie and Joe Battle of Royal Le Page Real Estate Services.