Condo of the Week: $1.5 million for a Corktown penthouse with an oversized terrace

The custom-designed penthouse at PH40-47 Lower River St. is on the market for $1.495 mil. The Corktown residence has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and more than 2,400-square-feet of total living space across two storeys. The building itself was designed by Saucier & Perotte Architects, and also includes amenities like a gym and an outdoor pool.

The main floor of the penthouse is open-concept and boasts nine-foot ceilings. A glass wall spans the entire floor, allowing for plenty of natural light to come in.

The kitchen appliances are integrated into the custom cabinetry with a muted colour palette. The lengthy island allows room for up to four barstools.

Plus there’s room for a casual dining set right next to the kitchen.

The living room has sliding glass doors that open onto the terrace.

The landscaped terrace spans 703-square-feet.

A number of strategically placed trees help create a bit more privacy from neighbouring buildings.

There’s even room for an outdoor patio set.

Each of the second floor bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, including this master bedroom.

Large sliding doors provide access to the walk-in closet.

The ensuite bathroom is lit up with vanity lighting that hangs above his and her sinks.

One of the upstairs bedrooms could also be used as a family room.

The penthouse condo at PH40-47 Lower River St. is listed with Robin Pope of Pope Real Estate.