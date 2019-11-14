Condo of the Week: $3.93 million for a full-floor condo near Kensington Market

A condo may not be the first thing that comes to mind if you’re searching for a family home, but this full-floor residence at 540 College St. may change your mind.

Unit 301 was designed by architects and owners Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov. They reconstructed this nearly 3,000-square-foot home out of a former office space on the third floor of this boutique mixed-use building. The next owners could find themselves living in this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo for a price of $3.935 million.

Perks of living in the shell of an old office is having direct elevator access and an abundance of windows throughout the main living area.

A partial marble wall divides the living room from the solarium.

The solarium can be used year-round thanks to the retractable windows and double-sided fireplace.

The kitchen and dining room are open concept.

The owners took a minimalistic approach when designing the kitchen. The spacious island conveniently doubles as a breakfast bar.

Right beside the main living area is the home office.

The master comes with a walk-in closet that also connects to the laundry room.

The master bathroom has a double vanity and silver finishes.

There’s also a large bathtub and walk-in shower.

One of the bedrooms has a wallpapered accent wall.

A patterned tile adds a bit of flair to the laundry room.

301-540 College St. is listed with Paul Johnston Unique Urban Homes.