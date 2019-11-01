55 Harbour Sq

Condo of the Week: A two-storey penthouse on the waterfront for just under $3.5 million

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: November 1, 2019

The penthouse suite at 55 Harbour Sq. has more than a great view of the waterfront going for it. With the help of Toronto-based architect Richard Wengle, this condominium underwent a recent remodel transforming it into the lavish residence it is today.

Unit 14 is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that spans 3,100-square-feet. Currently priced at $3.495 million, the property boasts high ceilings, two fireplaces and elegant details throughout.

Upon entering the suite you are met with a grand spiral staircase.

The formal living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, oak herringbone flooring and access to the terrace.

55 Harbour Sq.

Double doors lead to an adjacent family room.

55 Harbour Sq.

There’s lots of room on the private terrace for an outdoor lounge.

55 Harbour Sq.

The kitchen has a massive marble-clad island with barstool seating. The hanging antique light fixtures are a nice added touch.

55-Harbour-Sq-Kitchen

It has integrated appliances, like this built-in wine fridge.

55 Harbour Sq.

There’s also room for a table in the eat-in kitchen.

55 Harbour Sq

This is one of the condo’s three bathrooms.

55 Harbour Sq

The spiral staircase looks out onto the foyer.

55 Harbour Sq

Floor-to-ceiling windows take up an entire wall in the large master bedroom.

55 Harbour Sq.

There’s also a wood-burning fireplace.

55 Harbour Sq

The lavish master bath comes complete with a large vanity, steam shower and soaker tub.

55 Harbour Sq

The other two bedrooms also have great views overlooking the city.

55 Harbour Sq

There’s also an in-unit laundry room with lots of storage.

55 Harbour Sq

And the penthouse suite at 55 Harbour Sq. has a spectacular view of the Toronto waterfront.

55 Harbour Sq.

55 Harbour Sq., #PH14 is listed with Janice Williams of Sotheby’s International Realty.

BACK TO HOME