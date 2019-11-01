Condo of the Week: A two-storey penthouse on the waterfront for just under $3.5 million

The penthouse suite at 55 Harbour Sq. has more than a great view of the waterfront going for it. With the help of Toronto-based architect Richard Wengle, this condominium underwent a recent remodel transforming it into the lavish residence it is today.

Unit 14 is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that spans 3,100-square-feet. Currently priced at $3.495 million, the property boasts high ceilings, two fireplaces and elegant details throughout.

Upon entering the suite you are met with a grand spiral staircase.

The formal living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, oak herringbone flooring and access to the terrace.

Double doors lead to an adjacent family room.

There’s lots of room on the private terrace for an outdoor lounge.

The kitchen has a massive marble-clad island with barstool seating. The hanging antique light fixtures are a nice added touch.

It has integrated appliances, like this built-in wine fridge.

There’s also room for a table in the eat-in kitchen.

This is one of the condo’s three bathrooms.

The spiral staircase looks out onto the foyer.

Floor-to-ceiling windows take up an entire wall in the large master bedroom.

There’s also a wood-burning fireplace.

The lavish master bath comes complete with a large vanity, steam shower and soaker tub.

The other two bedrooms also have great views overlooking the city.

There’s also an in-unit laundry room with lots of storage.

And the penthouse suite at 55 Harbour Sq. has a spectacular view of the Toronto waterfront.

55 Harbour Sq., #PH14 is listed with Janice Williams of Sotheby’s International Realty.