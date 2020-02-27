If you were to combine a loft with a townhouse, you would end up with unit 14A at 570 Wellington St. W. It’s a uniquely designed property that provides custom renovations among its 1,432 square feet of living space.

This $1.299 million listing will give future homeowners a prime urban living experience in the Fashion District. Among its three levels, it has one bedroom, two bathrooms and a private master suite.

The floorplan is a bit unconventional since the kitchen is the first room you walk into upon entering through the front door.

Red buttons on the stove add an extra pop of colour and bring a bit of a retro feel. Along with bay windows, the room is lit with pot lighting.

There’s a brick-like wall pattern that borders the floating staircase.

The dining area sits between a large window and the zen garden.

Tasteful renovations with wood and neutral tones can be seen everywhere in the home, including the living room. You can also find access to the outdoor porch from here.

This second-floor sitting room has a built-in desk and storage unit.

Down the hall are bay windows, a sunken bathtub and a lengthy double vanity.

Soaring ceilings allow you to see into the master bedroom upstairs.

The elevated master bedroom brings a loft-style of living to the townhouse.

A built-in wooden wardrobe provides ample closet space.

There is a small two-piece bathroom on this floor as well.

The modest balcony provides a perfect amount of space for some lounge chairs and a barbecue.

Unit 14A at 570 Wellington St. W. is listed with Sinisa Paradina of Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.