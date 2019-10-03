Condo of the Week: $2.9 million for a lavish suite in the Shangri-La

A super spacious condo in one of the city’s most luxe hotels is now on the market for $2.918 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit at 5704-180 University Ave. sits high above the city in the Shangri-La Toronto, where private residences take up 48 of the 66 floors.

The ritzy build was designed by architect James Cheng in between the financial and entertainment districts. The endless perks of living in a hotel include amenities like an indoor pool, sauna, an exercise room and easy access to the Momofuku restaurants.

Here’s a look at the foyer:

The den is tucked behind a sleek sliding door nearby.

White cabinets and appliances take up an entire kitchen wall. There’s also a massive island with lots of counter space and barstool seating.

The dining area conveniently connects the kitchen and living room.

A fireplace is the centrepiece of the main living area. Unobstructed views of the city are seen throughout the floor’s many floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s room for more seating nestled behind the fireplace.

The master bedroom has high ceilings and a great view of the bustling city below.

A sliding door provides access to the en suite bathroom, finished with Carrara marble, that comes with a double vanity, tub and steam shower.

There’s a ton of built-in shelving and storage space in the laundry room.

The terrace provides a great view, from one of the tallest buildings in Toronto.

The condo at 5704-180 University Ave. is currently listed with Shahar Klugman of Right at Home Realty Inc.