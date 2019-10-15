Condo of the Week: $1.09 mil for a townhouse with a rooftop terrace in the Junction Triangle

It’s no coincidence that unit 403 at 58 Macaulay Ave. looks like the end result of an HGTV special. The owner, an editor for the home improvement network, decided to put all of the channel’s tried-and-true techniques and materials to good use when deciding on the decor.

The condo townhouse has three floors, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is on sale for $1.09 million.

The eclectic living space is open and bright with pops of colour, from the Moroccan style tiles to the brass and wooden light fixtures.

The sleek white cabinetry illuminates the open-concept kitchen and the floating island allows for ample cooking space.

The spacious dining area is made larger by the floor-to-ceiling windows, which fill the living and dining room with natural light.

The main level powder room adds a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral space.

Find naturally distressed oak hardwood floors in the master bedroom. Plus, it also has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

The smaller bedrooms are the perfect size for a nursery. This room also has access to a second-floor balcony.

The third-floor bedroom’s en suite bathroom has a marble walled shower.

This floor also has access to the beautiful rooftop terrace.

58 Macaulay Avenue is currently listed with Frank Crisafi at RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.