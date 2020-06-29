It’s not very often that a unit becomes available at 670 Richmond St. W. Loft 206 is located inside the former Decca Records warehouse and is currently on the market for $1.545 million. The building was converted into a condominium in 1997, resulting in 12 units that boast authentic loft-style living.

Loft 206 spans 1,755 square feet across three levels, along with some additional square footage dedicated to an outdoor terrace. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is located in the heart of Queen West.

While the majority of the first level has hardwood flooring, the entryway and kitchen differs with a slate flooring tile.

The kitchen has granite countertops, new appliances and an island breakfast bar.

Hardwood beaming and exposed ductwork standout against the unit’s 20-foot ceilings.

The living room has a gas fireplace and glass block windows.

The second-floor den overlooks the first level and has outdoor access.

This private 160-square-foot terrace has space for a barbecue and outdoor lounge furniture.

A sliding barn door brings you into the spacious master bedroom. It has wall-to-wall closets and pot lighting.

The four-piece bathroom has a long vanity and soaker bathtub.

This third level mezzanine bedroom has a skylight and den area.

The second bedroom also comes with a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

This condo is listed with Jackie Carron and Fred Skogland of Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty.