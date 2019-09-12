Condo of the Week: $2.45 mil for a penthouse in a former CBC building

A gem in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood is on the market for $2.45 million. The one-bedroom penthouse on the seventh floor of 90 Sumach St. has a den, two bathrooms and a rooftop terrace.

The building was formerly the CBC warehouse before being converted into lofts by the Sorbera Development Group in 1998. It’s colourful history adds to the uniqueness of the unit, with tons of windows and 14-foot ceilings that let all the light in.

The foyer is large and welcoming with lots of built-in storage space.

It’s almost completely open-concept with an unobstructed view of the dining room, living room and kitchen.

The industrial-style kitchen adds a muted pop of colour to the space, and comes with modern appliances and a wine fridge.

The TV hangs over the built-in fireplace in the loft’s open living room.

There are several other sitting areas set up around the space, too.

A sliding door opens onto this three-piece bathroom on the main floor.

The upstairs bedroom looks out onto the entire unit.

Outside, the 1,300-square-foot terrace has custom hardwood decking, faux concrete planters and plenty of spaces to garden.

It even comes with an outdoor kitchen and cabana.

The condo is currently listed with Erica Reddy of Royal Lepage Signature Realty Erica Realty Brokerage.