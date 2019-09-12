709-90 Sumach St.

Condo of the Week: $2.45 mil for a penthouse in a former CBC building

The airy loft comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive terrace

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: September 12, 2019

A gem in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood is on the market for $2.45 million. The one-bedroom penthouse on the seventh floor of 90 Sumach St. has a den, two bathrooms and a rooftop terrace.

The building was formerly the CBC warehouse before being converted into lofts by the Sorbera Development Group in 1998. It’s colourful history adds to the uniqueness of the unit, with tons of windows and 14-foot ceilings that let all the light in.

709-90 Sumach St.

The foyer is large and welcoming with lots of built-in storage space.

709-90 Sumach St.

It’s almost completely open-concept with an unobstructed view of the dining room, living room and kitchen.

709-90 Sumach St.

The industrial-style kitchen adds a muted pop of colour to the space, and comes with modern appliances and a wine fridge.

709-90 Sumach St.

The TV hangs over the built-in fireplace in the loft’s open living room.

709-90 Sumach St.

There are several other sitting areas set up around the space, too.

709-90 Sumach St.

A sliding door opens onto this three-piece bathroom on the main floor.

709-90 Sumach St.

The upstairs bedroom looks out onto the entire unit.

709-90 Sumach St.

Outside, the 1,300-square-foot terrace has custom hardwood decking, faux concrete planters and plenty of spaces to garden.

709-90 Sumach St.

It even comes with an outdoor kitchen and cabana.

709-90 Sumach Street

The condo is currently listed with Erica Reddy of Royal Lepage Signature Realty Erica Realty Brokerage.

709-90 Sumach Street

