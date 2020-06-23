Condo of the Week: $3.9 million for a lower penthouse near Yorkville

With custom touches and unobstructed views of Toronto’s skyline, the lower penthouse at 1602 – 77 Charles St. W. is listed for a cool $3.9 million. This residence has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 1,969 square feet.

The property radiates elegance from the foyer to the master suite, thanks to its neutral colour palette and luxe details. The building boasts amenities such as valet service, an executive concierge, a gym, and is a short walk away from Yorkville.

Wood plank flooring and pot lighting guides you into the condo from the foyer.

There is wallpapered two-piece bathroom with a marble vanity right at the entrance.

The living space is open concept with 10-foot ceilings.

Ambient lighting underneath the fireplace makes a statement in the living room.

The dining area provides quick access to the kitchen and balcony. Floor-to-ceiling windows in this corner unit allow light to flood in throughout the day.

In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find built-in stainless steel appliances such as the Sub Zero wine chiller.

The island is separate from the breakfast bar, providing plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining.

The south wing of the condo is dedicated to the master suite. It’s designed with custom wall features, illuminated wood shelving and a walk-in closet.

The spa-inspired ensuite bathroom is decked with floor-to-ceiling Italian marble. It has a large double vanity, frameless glass shower and soaker bathtub.

The second bedroom, which is currently staged as a home office, is located in the condo’s north wing.

It comes with its own three-piece bathroom.

Future owners can enjoy a premium view of the city skyline from this private balcony.

The lower penthouse 1602 at 77 Charles Street W. is listed with Kate Carcone of Keller Williams Realty Centres.