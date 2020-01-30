Condo of the Week: $4.4 million for a two-storey suite in Toronto’s Cosmopolitan Hotel

Sitting pretty at 8 Colborne St. is a 27th floor penthouse at Toronto’s Executive Hotel Cosmopolitan. The hotel is a known hotspot for film crews to stay while they’re shooting in Toronto. The future residents of unit 2701 will share the building with some upscale services, such as a spa on the fourth floor and a chic restaurant called VIV.

ThE condo spans two storeys and 3,000 square feet, and it’s just steps away from the Entertainment District. The suite was designed by The Design Agency and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The city views and prime location earned it a $4.399 million listing price.

The study is part of the open-concept living space and makes for a great music and reading room.

Soaring 18-feet ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the living room.

A crystal chandelier hangs over the dining room on the main floor.

The kitchen is simple and bright and has its own wine fridge.

There’s extra storage space underneath the staircase.

A wall of windows lights up the spacious master bedroom.

The spa-like ensuite bathroom is centred around this jacuzzi tub.

This second bedroom has access to the outdoor terrace.

From the second floor you get great views of the city and the downstairs living space.

Unit 2701 at 8 Colborne St. is listed with Phyllis Shapiro of Realty Partners Corp.