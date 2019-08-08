#PH912-82 Lombard St.

Condo of the Week: A two-storey penthouse near downtown Toronto for just under 1.6 million

The unique two-storey penthouse at 82 Lombard St. offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a den in the St. Lawrence area of Toronto. Suite 912 is currently on the market for a cool $1.598 million and is located in a boutique building with just 15 other suites. 

This unit has windows that sprawl across an entire wall on the unit’s first floor. You can see them here, spanning the spacious living room: 

The den gives off a house of mirrors feel.

The dining room is super bright and boasts a great view of the city. The angled ceilings also adds some character.

The kitchen is simple with a classic black, white and grey colour scheme. There’s also a nearby breakfast area.

This first-floor bedroom has a fireplace and high ceilings.

Floating steps lead to the second floor.

You’ll find the master suite, with windows that overlook the first floor of the penthouse.

The ensuite has his and her sinks, a soaker tub, gold finishes and a bold choice of tiling.  

The private rooftop terrace spans 48 square feet with south facing views. Plus, there’s a dumbwaiter on site.

Here it is again from a bird’s-eye view:

This condo is currently listed with Geoffrey Grace of The Grace Real Estate Team.

 

