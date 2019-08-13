Condo of the Week: A $2.5 million condo with a 300-square-foot terrace in Rosedale

A fully renovated condo at 8C-66 Collier St. is on the market for $2.5 million. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located in Toronto’s Rosedale neighbourhood. A standout feature is its 300-square-foot terrace, plus the building also has an outdoor pool.

The double hardwood doors make a statement as you walk into the flat’s foyer.

The living and dining room areas are open concept with floor-to-ceiling windows and pot lights.

The massive marble backsplash makes a statement in the kitchen, which also boasts a 12-foot island and breakfast bar.

A bulbous chandelier hangs over the condos well-lit dining room.

The master bedroom comes with hardwood floors and two spacious walk-in closets and built-in storage units.

Simple and sleek designs complete the master en suite.

The second bedroom, currently staged as an office, has large windows with a view overlooking the street.

Here is the unit’s quaint laundry room:

And finally, the 300-square-foot terrace that spans across the entire length of the unit:

This condo is currently listed with Kristina Gavrilenko of Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage.