Condo of the Week: A $5.25 million condo that spans the entire floor in Deer Park

Luxury lives on this full-floor condo on the edge of Deer Park and Summerhill. Suite 501 is nestled on a quiet cul-de-Sac at 9 Jackes Ave. and is currently on the market for $5.25 million. The building was designed by Shane Baghai, a well-known builder for luxury condos in the city. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is a short walk to Yonge and St. Clair.

There’s a private elevator that boasts direct access to the unit’s main foyer.

The family room manages to combine comfort with elegance. It comes with a fireplace and has a nice view overlooking the city.

It extends into the formal living area where you can enter the outdoor terrace.

There’s easy access from room to room thanks to the open concept floor plan. The dining room also has additional access to the terrace.

A long countertop island in the custom kitchen makes for a great breakfast bar. There’s also plenty of cabinet space and high ceilings.

The master suite has his and her walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace.

It flows into a combined office and dressing area.

Double sinks and a soaker tub are featured in the en suite. A stained glass window adds some character to the room.

The second bedroom is spacious and has large windows that nearly take over an entire wall.

It also has a private balcony.

This condo has a highly desirable den, which could also be used as a third bedroom. Plus some more stain glassed windows.

This condo has skyline views of the city that can be seen from its spacious terrace.

The condo is currently listed with Sue Mills from The Mills Team.