Condo of the Week: $3 mil for an industrial-style penthouse with a sprawling terrace

by Chelsea Dolan 2 hours ago

Penthouse 1 at 22 Wellesley St. East is modern, industrial and luxurious all at once. The $3.098 million abode is designed with sleek finishes, which juxtapose nicely against the stark concrete ceilings. With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a den and lavish home bar, this spacious condo optimizes its square footage to the fullest potential. Plus, the building’s shared amenities include a rooftop lounge and oversized hot tub.

Vibrant wall art greets you upon entering the penthouse suite.

The kitchen’s sleek and muted colour scheme pairs nicely with the exposed concrete ceiling, which carries throughout the entire condo.

Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the room and provide access to the private terrace.

The sprawling terrace has nearly the same amount of living space as inside.

The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream. It’s built with a marble U-shaped island and hanging lights overhead.

The dining area has enough space to fit a six-piece table set.

 Light floods into the spacious living space. This area has a massive entertainment unit embedded into the fireplace.

A den makes for a great home office or smaller third bedroom.

The cosy master bedroom is elevated by its modern fireplace and sleek storage.

The ensuite bathroom has a spa-like presence with a large tub and ambient lighting.

More built-in closet space faces the large walk-in shower.

The second bedroom has a funky wallpaper and looks out over the condo’s terrace.

This chic bathroom has a marble vanity and black wall tiling.

PH-1 at 22 Wellesley St. East is listed with Karen Law of Century 21 Leading Edge.

