Condo of the Week: A $3.49 mil penthouse with a wraparound terrace in the Junction Triangle

Modern luxury is given new meaning with this west-end penthouse in the Junction. Taking up the entire fourth floor at 245 Perth Ave., this $3.495 million property boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Plus, it combines indoor-outdoor living with its 360-degree wraparound terrace.

The exposed ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling walk-outs and open concept layout allow for a super airy main living area.

The industrial ceiling contrasts with the warm wood and gold tones of the accompanying decor. The end result is a sleek and sophisticated space.

The kitchen cabinets and appliances blend seamlessly with a white oak finish.

The master bedroom has yet another walk-out to the terrace. It also comes with a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Just one glass wall separates the less-than-private bathroom, complete with soaker bathtub and double sinks.

Here is the view from the master bedroom:

There’s a lot to like about the private wraparound terrace. It’s accessible from nearly every room and offers panoramic views of the city.

It spans nearly 1,600 square feet and includes an outdoor kitchen. There’s even a custom putting green.

The wine room on the lower level features a standout wine wall.

The condo is currently listed with Dylan Donovan and Kristen Duern of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.