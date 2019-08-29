245 Perth Ave

Condo of the Week: A $3.49 mil penthouse with a wraparound terrace in the Junction Triangle

by Chelsea Dolan 4 hours ago

Modern luxury is given new meaning with this west-end penthouse in the Junction. Taking up the entire fourth floor at 245 Perth Ave., this $3.495 million property boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Plus, it combines indoor-outdoor living with its 360-degree wraparound terrace.

245 Perth Ave

The exposed ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling walk-outs and open concept layout allow for a super airy main living area. 

245 Perth Ave

The industrial ceiling contrasts with the warm wood and gold tones of the accompanying decor. The end result is a sleek and sophisticated space.

PH-245 Perth Ave

The kitchen cabinets and appliances blend seamlessly with a white oak finish. 

PH-245 Perth Ave

The master bedroom has yet another walk-out to the terrace. It also comes with a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

245 Perth Ave

Just one glass wall separates the less-than-private bathroom, complete with soaker bathtub and double sinks.

PH-245 Perth Ave

Here is the view from the master bedroom:

PH-245 Perth Ave

There’s a lot to like about the private wraparound terrace. It’s accessible from nearly every room and offers panoramic views of the city.

PH-245 Perth Ave

It spans nearly 1,600 square feet and includes an outdoor kitchen. There’s even a custom putting green.

PH-245 Perth Ave

The wine room on the lower level features a standout wine wall.

PH-245 Perth Ave

The condo is currently listed with Dylan Donovan and Kristen Duern of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.

PH-245 Perth Ave

