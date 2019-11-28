Condo of the Week: $10 million for a contemporary Yorkville penthouse with a custom bar

Not having enough space is a common woe you’ll hear about from condo dwellers, but the future owners of PH1-77 Charles St. W. won’t have that to worry about. This $10 million property manages to provide plenty of breathing room, from the massive main living area to the two ensuite bathrooms connected to the master.

This penthouse suite is one of the city’s hidden real estate gems. Thought of as one of the most luxurious buildings in the Toronto, 77 Charles St. was built by internationally recognized architect Yann Weymouth, who built the Salvador Dali museum and the entrance to the Louvre.

One of the condo’s three balconies can be accessed through the dining room.

This corner of the listing is kept cosy with a fireplace. Massive windows border both sides of the room, providing lots of light and ample views of the city.

The dining area is illuminated by the textural chandelier and floor-to-ceiling windows.

This condo takes entertaining guests to the next level with this built-in custom bar.

High ceilings can be found throughout the suite. The family room and kitchen are open concept.

An oversized kitchen island is a staple for any multimillion-dollar property. High end kitchens like this appear minimal without sacrificing their practical appliances.

A stunning vanity is the focal point in this two-piece bathroom.

More space to lounge exists in this media room.

Both bedrooms are worthy of being labelled the master. This one has access to a private outdoor terrace.

A hallway of mirrors and storage lead to one of two bathrooms connected to the master.

The first one has steps leading to a large bathtub.

Whereas black marble can be found in this ensuite.

The high ceilings really open up this second bedroom.

Another hallway of mirrors and closet space lead to this ensuite, one that opts for a lighter colour scheme.

You can even see the CN Tower from the home’s outdoor terrace.

This condo is listed with Mirella Cesario of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.