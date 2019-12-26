Condo of the Week: $3.5 million for a renovated penthouse with a sprawling terrace downtown

Penthouse 2 at 1 Scott St. is the closest you’ll get to a condo with a backyard in Toronto. Spanning over 2,500-square-feet of living space, this sky-high property is around the corner from Yonge and Front Street boasting panoramic city views. It also has over $1 million in upgrades and makes indoor-outdoor living a priority, providing access to a terrace from almost every room.

Given this property’s renovations and prime downtown location, the $3.496 million price tag isn’t much of a surprise. The two-storey home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms and access to a 2,000 bottle wine cellar.

The living room strikes a balance between structural and cosy. This room also has a working fireplace.

The stone feature wall leads you up into the second level of the condo.

You can tell the kitchen was a big focus in the renovation. The dual height island was an innovative design in the remodel.

High ceilings carry throughout the entire penthouse, including the dining room.

Perks of living on the top floor of a condo make it possible to have a skylight in the upstairs foyer.

There’s a fitting spot for a desk in the corner of this bedroom.

the master bedroom is composed of calming earthy tones.

The matching granite flooring and walls make this ensuite feel like a spa retreat.

Here’s the laundry room.

The terrace takes up nearly half of the condo’s living space, measuring in at 1,000 square feet.

It’s been beautifully landscaped and gives you a backyard feel, while being in the middle of downtown Toronto.

PH2-1 Scott St. is listed with Andrea Morrison of Royal LePage Real Estate Services LTD.