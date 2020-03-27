Condo of the Week: $3.5 mil for a two-storey penthouse with a private rooftop terrace

It’s rare to find a low-rise condo in the heart of downtown, but 478 Kings St. is exactly that. The building is known for its minimalist design and open spaces, and now this penthouse unit is on the market.

PH2 at 478 Kings St. is a two-storey condo with two bedrooms, three bathrooms and custom finishes. Perhaps the highlight of this unit is the private 2,100-square-foot rooftop terrace. This extra feature earns this penthouse a listing price of $3.495 million.

The condo is open and airy thanks to its 11-foot ceilings.

A transparent built-in fish tank is a snazzy feature in the dining room.

The open concept floorplan features floor-to-ceiling windows and a custom lighting.

The kitchen offers a ton of counter space and functionalities.

It comes complete with a 300-bottle wine storage unit.

The master bedroom is spacious and has access to an outdoor balcony.

It connects to a double-sided dressing room with floor-to-ceiling storage.

The ensuite bathroom has double sinks and a walk-in shower.

The second bedroom is generously sized and also comes with balcony access.

On the other side of the fish tank, there is a den that can also be used as a third bedroom.

The second-floor landing has an abundance of windows and provides access to the rooftop patio.

A cosy office nook sits at the top of the stairs.

There are 2,100 square feet of private terrace space for the owners of penthouse two.

It provides ample space for patio furniture and sprawling city views.

PH2 AT 478 King St. is listed with Samantha Thomson of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.