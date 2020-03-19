Condo of the Week: A $2.85 million penthouse with access to the TIFF Bell Lightbox

More than a quarter of a million dollars was spent upgrading penthouse three at 80 John St. into a swanky upscale haven. The massive space ticks all the boxes of urban living inside a 42-storey tower on King West.

The condo building is attached to the TIFF Bell Lightbox and gives residents special privileges during the annual film festival like access to events, exclusive screenings, and more.

The condo building also has a fitness centre, indoor pool, rooftop deck and a movie theatre.

Designer Mark Nevlin made the suite to be ultra-modern, with cubistic elements. The entryway is elevated with a wood-panelled wall and designer chandelier.

A concrete wall brings an industrial touch to the sleek kitchen.

The vibrant breakfast nook is further illuminated by the yellow accent wall and floor-to-ceiling windows. This room has access to the condo’s elongated terrace.

The lengthy outdoor area has a spectacular view of the Toronto skyline.

An eclectic design brings a nuanced sophistication to the dining room. It also has its own wine fridge.

Pot lighting and 10-foot ceilings carry through the entire penthouse.

Check out the funky wallpaper in the master bedroom.

Right off the master, there is space for a home office or vanity.

The master bathroom is large and bright.

The yellow ceiling adds a splash of colour to this second bedroom.

Which also comes with a three-piece ensuite.

PH3 at 80 John St. is listed with Claudine Montano and Michael Manago of Re/Max Hallmark Montano Group Realty.