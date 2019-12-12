Condo of the Week: $3.9 mil for a townhouse-style condo with a private terrace downtown

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: December 12, 2019

The multi-level townhouse at TH1 at 67 Mary St. includes all the perks of living in a condo. It reaches almost 3,500-square-feet of space and comes with access to shared amenities, such as a gym, garage and reception room. Of course, downtown living comes at a cost. This Bay Street corridor home is going for $3.9 million, and includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The high ceilings make this upscale condo feel pretty spacious, walking into the foyer.

The home isn’t really open concept, but the combined dining and living room is the exception.

The kitchen is simple and modern with a black and white colour scheme.

It has a ton of counter space, with plenty of room for cooking and barstool seating.

One of the rooms currently serves as a home office.

The master bedroom is fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The master bath is equipped with his and her sinks and a walk-in shower.

The soaker bathtub is also a plus.

The second bedroom is very spacious and also has it’s own ensuite.

The three-piece bathroom is designed with muted colour tones and marble finishes.

There’s a cosy den next to the master.

The private elevator brings you from the basement to the rooftop terrace, which spans 450 square feet.

There’s even an indoor wet bar beside the elevator for added convenience.

This condo is listed with Adi and Erez Henya of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage.

