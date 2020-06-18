Suite 305 at 10 Morrison St. is a luxury loft with a twist. It’s considered a soft loft, meaning it encompasses traditional loft features like high cement ceilings and large windows, but with less rugged construction. It’s a 2,300-square-foot condo that features 10-foot ceilings, custom lighting and hardwood floors throughout.

This corner unit is located in the heart of downtown’s Fashion District and boasts a private 1,000-square-foot terrace. With two bedrooms, three bathrooms and prime city views, it’s earned a listing price of $1.998 million.

The bright entryway is met with mirrored closets.

This simple two-piece bathroom is next to the foyer.

Floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows allow tons of natural light to brighten up the open concept living area.

A spotlight fixture and cement pillars bring an industrial, loft-like vibe to the living room.

There’s space for a dining set next to the windows.

The custom chef’s kitchen is designed with a white brick backsplash and blue cabinets. It’s equipped with luxe integrated appliances, such as the Sub-Zero refrigerator and range stove with hood.

The waterfall counter has space for up to four barstools.

Next to the kitchen is an organized laundry closet.

A sliding door brings you into the stylish master bedroom, which has windows facing the terrace.

The spa-like ensuite bathroom comes with an 11-jet Jacuzzi tub and Cabano rain shower.

The second bedroom is located opposite of the master, giving residents or guests some privacy.

It comes with its own three-piece ensuite bathroom.

The sprawling private terrace provides an authentic indoor-outdoor living experience.

Future residents can enjoy sweeping views of the city and have plenty of room for outdoor furniture.

Unit 305 at 10 Morrison St. is listed with Adrian Mainella.