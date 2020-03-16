What Toronto dentists are doing about COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated quickly in the last week, and businesses across Ontario are shutting down and changing protocols to protect their employees and their customers. It’s now beginning to affect other types of medical care — like your next dentist appointment.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeon in Ontario (RCDSO), which oversees dentists across the province, has issued several directives to address the spread of novel coronavirus in Canada. They’ve recommended all non-emergency dental services be suspended until the first week of April, suspended all travel, permit renewals, and quality assurance programs.

Luna Dentistry, which has offices in Mount Pleasant and Richmond Hill, has quickly updated its website to notify patients that any appointments before April 1st will need to be rescheduled. In the meantime, Luna Dentistry will be providing emergency treatment only.

Davisville Smiles also posted that they would be closed for a week starting March 17, following the RCDSO recommendations.

On Facebook, Polar Dental (which has locations in Yorkdale Mall, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, and Woodbridge), announced on Monday afternoon that they would also be suspending all non-essential services. “Public safety is our number one concern,” read the statement. “The spike in new cases and the call for effective social distancing, make it clear that bold action is required.”

West Village Dental Clinic, in St. Clair West Village, is taking things a step further, and will only see emergency patients by appointment, Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also specifically noted that cosmetic changes, like a chipped tooth, do not constitute an emergency.

Brush, Floss and Smile has also closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and is working to get in touch with clients to reschedule any affected appointments.

Metro Endodontics plans to close its Midtown and Scarborough locations for at least the next week, with the possibility of extending the closure should COVID-19 continue to worsen.

On the other hand, Oakwood Dental assured its patients that they would still be available for emergencies (although they too will close for non-essential treatment).

Dentists likely won’t be the last major industry to shut its doors for the length of this ongoing crisis. On Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa recommended all restaurants and bars close their doors for the time being.