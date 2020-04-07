Where to get perfectly cooked dijon-glazed smoked ham, Ontario lamb and more for a gourmet Easter

It’s safe to say our Easter plans are going to look quite different this year in the midst of the pandemic. But the fact that we can’t celebrate with our loved ones in person, doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to some familiar, comforting foods to commemorate the occasion (and maybe even share some video call time with those close to us with a virtual Easter dinner party).

If you don’t feel like doing the cooking and baking yourself, these Toronto spots have got you covered for Easter eats this weekend.

The Drake

The Drake is bringing back its annual Feaster Dinner for pick-up at either the Drake Hotel or Drake Commissary or delivery. Diners have a choice of traditional dijon-glazed smoked ham, smoked beef brisket, or mushroom and grilled artichoke hearts as their main. All meals come served with roast sweet potato, maple Brussels sprouts, and parsnip chutney purée. They recommend ordering ahead of time, if you can, to ensure availability.

The Drake’s new to-go beverage menu also gives you the option of ordering beer or a bottle of wine to pair with your dinner. This year, for every Feaster take-out or delivery order placed, The Drake will provide a meal to The Stop Community Food Centre‘s emergency food access program.

Adamson BBQ

Although they’re not advertising it as an Easter meal per se, Adamson BBQ is offering a special lamb leg dinner for home delivery on April 10, 11 and 12. Ideal for serving four to six diners, the package includes a seven pound fresh Ontario lamb leg, which has been dry brined for two days, seasoned with house za’atar spice blend, and smoked with oak.

Sides include roast potatoes and Jerusalem artichokes, a loaf of their signature tallow white bread, and more. For dessert, there’s apple crumble cheesecake on a graham crust, topped with sweet oats and salted caramel. The whole meal comes fully prepared and oven-ready.

McEwan Catering

The McEwan Catering team is offering a range of individually packaged holiday meals, complete with instructions for heating everything up at home. Go for the feast-worthy turkey dinner with fixings, which comes with house-made stuffing, Brussels sprouts with caramelized onion and bacon, and other essential Easter sides.

Other main options include braised beef brisket, salmon, beef tenderloin, and roasted leg of lamb. As a bonus, you can get 15 per cent off your order by using the promo code APRIL2020.

OMG Baked Goodness

Cap off your culinary festivities with some sweet treats from OMG Baked Goodness. The Dundas West bakery is creating a menu of special Easter goodies that includes hot cross buns, carrot maple cake loaves, mini egg cookies and apple crumble.

Most items come freshly baked, but cookies and pies are available frozen to bake at home. Orders need to be placed before Friday at 2 p.m. for Saturday pick-up or local delivery.

Culinary Adventure Co.

Local food tour operator Culinary Adventure Co. has started offering “food tour in a box” packages, which feature a curated selection of bites from vendors normally included on their food tours. They’re available for delivery in the GTA for a small fee.

They’ve created a special box for those craving Easter brunch that features ingredients and a recipe for asparagus goat cheese frittatas, along with red pepper jelly from Spice of Life, and a disco dark chocolate bunny and disco creme egg from CXBO, among other treats.