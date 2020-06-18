City working to get farmers markets open soon complete with sanitizer stations and other new rules

From evenings spent on restaurant patios to beloved outdoor festivals, the pandemic has put a damper on many of our summer rituals. Fortunately, there’s hope that one warm-weather tradition will have a chance to restart before the season comes to a close. The City of Toronto has announced that it’s currently working to reopen 22 local farmers markets.

Along with the announcement, Toronto Public Health released a set of guidelines to help market organizers, staff, and vendors safely reopen.

Markets will need to rearrange their layouts to accommodate physical distancing and provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations for customers, among numerous other requirements needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Lawrence Market (@stlawrencemarket) on Jun 13, 2020 at 5:26am PDT

The Evergreen Brickworks Farmers’ Market reopened last weekend; while St. Lawrence Market opened its seasonal outdoor market in a new location on Market Street, between the Esplanade and Wilton Street, to allow for physical distancing.

The press release from the City of Toronto states that additional market opening dates will be determined by each organizers’ ability to adhere to the new Toronto Public Health guidelines.

According to a Facebook post from East York Farmers’ Market, many markets are now waiting to receive the permits needed to reopen.

Similarly, Leslieville Farmers’ Market posted on Instagram that it had hoped to open on June 21, but they were not granted a permit in time. They’re now aiming to open the following weekend, on June 28.

For now, many markets are targeting July opening dates, allowing them a few weeks to receive their permits and implement the new protocols outlined by Toronto Public Health.

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers’ Market, Withrow Market, North York Farmers’ Market, and Sorauren Market are among the markets that have announced they hope to begin operating in July.

In the meantime, many popular markets like Dufferin Grove Farmers’ Market are continuing to offer online ordering, allowing customers to support their favourite vendors until physical markets are able to reopen.