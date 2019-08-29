Toronto Fashion Week returns to Yorkville

Yorkville will once again be home to Toronto Fashion Week (TFW) Sept. 3 to 5, as designers showcase spring/summer 2020 collections.

Newcomers to the runway this year include Anisha Kumar alongside longtime favourite Lesley Hampton. TFW venues include the Fashion House at 78 Yorkville Ave., as well as Yorkville Village, the Hazelton Hotel and the Royal Ontario Museum.

Goods from local designers will be available for purchase at the Lane at Yorkville Village from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Additionally, a photo exhibit featuring the Canadian-born YouTube star, actor and model Gigi Gorgeous will launch on Sept. 4 at the Yorkville Village oval, in celebration of gender freedom and expression.