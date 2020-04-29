Toronto faves 7 Numbers and Barberian’s team up for special Canada Takeout Day dinner

Much-loved Italian restaurant 7 Numbers is partnering with veteran steakhouse Barberian’s for a special Canada Takeout Day collaboration pick-up dinner tonight. “Right now, it’s about pulling in your friends and your community and seeing how you can make stuff happen,” says 7 Numbers owner Vito Marinuzzi.

Barberian’s has been 7 Numbers’ go-to meat supplier for years, and Marinuzzi says the collaboration was inspired by the steakhouse’s new butcher program. Like many restaurants looking for new revenue streams amid the pandemic, Barberian’s has been selling ingredients directly to customers, offering uncooked steaks to prepare at home.

“We thought let’s do a collaboration where we do a little bit of their food and a little bit of our food and do a steak night,” says Marinuzzi. They decided to launch the collaboration on a Wednesday in order to take advantage of the growing momentum around Canada Takeout Day, an initiative that encourages Canadians to order to-go meals every Wednesday to support their local restaurants.

The menu, which is priced at $210, is designed to feed about four to six people (or offer plenty of leftovers for two). It includes 7 Numbers’ classic lasagne with ground veal and mozzarella, as well as a dry-aged 16 oz rib steak and wet-aged 10 oz New York striploin.

Steaks are packaged raw, but Marinuzzi’s mother and 7 Numbers’ chef Mama Rosa will prepare the steaks for any customers who don’t want to cook them at home. The bundle also includes pantry items such as a litre of 7 Numbers’ signature tomato sauce and Barberian’s steak spice.

Although this particular meal deal is one night only, Marinuzzi says 7 Numbers may look to continue selling Barberian’s steaks in the coming weeks.

Orders can be placed by emailing info@sevennumbers.com or calling the restaurant. Meals will be available for pick-up tonight at either of 7 Numbers’ locations at 516 Eglinton Ave W. or 307 Danforth Ave.