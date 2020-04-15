Toronto fires have risen 17 per cent since the COVID-19 shutdown

Restaurant shutdowns across the city have taken a significant toll on residents — leaving many without jobs, income or a way to pay rent. But with more people cooking at home, one somewhat unexpected consequence has also come to light.

According to Toronto’s Fire Chief, Matthew Pegg, “working fires” (fires where legitimate, physical fire is involved in the incident) are up over 17 per cent since the same period last year.

Calls to Toronto Fire Services are up more than four percent generally, while calls to Toronto Police Services and other emergency services are down from this time last year.

The reason for the increase in household fires? According to Pegg, unattended cooking and careless smoking are the leading causes.

“Please never leave your cooking unattended and be extremely careful if you smoke in your home,” Pegg said on Twitter.

@Toronto_Fire is seeing at 17% increase in fires in @cityoftoronto – unattended cooking and careless smoking are the leading causes. Please never leave your cooking unattended and be extremely careful if you smoke in your home. @TPFFA — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 13, 2020

To raise public awareness about the issue, Toronto Fire Services will also begin a media campaign to educate the public about the risk of fire from smoking and cooking.

Never leave your cooking unattended and always set a timer to remind you of your cooking. #FireHappensFast so stay in the kitchen while you cook and make sure you have working smoke alarms on each level of your home. #FireSafety @ChiefPeggTFS @tfsCFI1 pic.twitter.com/bELumOtyjm — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) April 14, 2020

Residents in vertical communities and high-density areas are also reminding residents to practice proper fire safety and to stop throwing cigarette butts off balconies.