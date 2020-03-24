Toronto gyms are taking their classes online to help you stay fit

Gyms in Toronto have closed their doors due to the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some have decided to move their classes online and some are even offering group classes through Zoom. If you want to get your heart rate up and get your sweat on, you’ll want to check out some of the dynamic workouts being offered virtually.

Full Body Workout Sessions

Aethos is taking their fitness classes virtual with two to three classes per day. Choose from focused classes including “Bulletproof Your Back” or more standard lower body training. They’re even offering group classes through Zoom.

You can take a class any time of the day from the instructors at eMbody Fitness – just pull up their YouTube channel. They’re offering fun and sweat-worthy classes devoted to cardio, dance, pilates, as well as strength and conditioning. If you want to join their live class, you can catch it every day at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweat and Tonic (@sweatandtonic) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:16pm PST

Sweat and Tonic is offering three classes per day on Instagram Live. Check out their schedule for times and classes.

Misfits Studio is doing three live classes throughout the day on Instagram Live. Begin the day with their dance-focused workouts starting at 8:00 a.m. or, if you’re not a morning person, they also have a few others throughout the day. They’ve also launched online classes through Zoom.

Fit Factory is offering daily classes on Instagram Live using simple items–broom and chairs–as your props. Check out their feed for daily class times.

Mixed Martial Arts

If you’ve ever wanted to try mixed martial arts but haven’t had the time, now might be your chance. OpenMat MMA has set up a YouTube channel with live classes ranging from Brazilian jiu jitsu for parents and kids, Muay Thai, and more standard strength and conditioning. If you’re kids are getting stir-crazy, there’s also parent and Kids BJJ classes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Boxing Club (@unitedboxingclub) on Mar 20, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

United Boxing Club is offering Instagram Live boxing classes on weekends weekend at 12:30p.m. Choose from the upper body class on Saturday or the lower body class on Sunday. Bring a towel and expect to sweat.

Crossfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liftcorktown (@liftcorktown) on Jan 9, 2020 at 7:06am PST



Join Lift Corktown’s daily classes on Instagram Live at 10am.

Spinning

Soul Cycle instructor, Rowen Aida is going virtual with her intense workouts. Check out videos on her YouTube channel, or if you’re looking for a live class, she’ll be offering them on Instagram Live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 6IX CYCLE SPIN STUDIO (@6ix_cycle) on Feb 26, 2020 at 9:11am PST

If you’re missing out on spinning classes, 6ix Cycle has curated daily workouts that will make you sweat. According to their instagram, they’ll also be releasing some of their popular playlists throughout the coming weeks.