Rental of the Week: $6,500 per month for a renovated family home in Moore Park

It’s hard to believe that 210 Rose Park Dr. was ever described as a “shabby home” by its owners. Prior to an intensive 14-month renovation, this now-elevated space was bare bones with cracked plaster walls and outdated designs. After partnering up with interior designer Natalie Thorel, the owners completely reimagined this Moore Park house into the contemporary abode it is today.

The 25,000-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition to the main part of the home, which is available to rent for $6,500 per month, 210 Rose Park Dr. also has an upper apartment for rent at $4,500 per month.

Intricate details like the tile pattern on the wood-burning fireplace help to modernize the living room.

European oak hardwood and nine-foot ceilings carry throughout main floor, into the dining room.

French doors open up to the backyard garden.

The handcrafted cabinetry and marble backsplash are key features of the kitchen reno.

The bedrooms are simple and elegant.

This second bedroom gets a lot of light, thanks to its bay windows.

Here is one of the home’s bathrooms.

The finished lower level can be used as a family room. The owners underpinned the entire structure of the house, allowing for basement ceilings over 8 feet tall. There’s also a separate entrance.

And two additional bedrooms.

210 Rose Park Dr. is listed with Dorcas Ho of Homelife/Bayview Realty Inc.