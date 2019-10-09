Home of the Week: $4.2 million for a Scandinavian-inspired house in Forest Hill

On the market for $4.199 million is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 1 Shorncliffe Ave. Inside the simple brick exterior is a newly renovated living space designed by the owner and landscape architect Heidi Medline.

The historical home was re-imagined by Medline to accentuate the environment and the beauty of the neighbourhood, using a sustainable design ethic. The modern revamp took three years to complete, resulting in a meditative home that connects to the outdoors through the use of structural design and natural light.

The simplistic style and use of high-end materials complement the Scandinavian-inspired interior. Sunlight floods different corners of the home, which is another natural element the designer embraced for this bright and modern reno. The living room is elevated by the high vaulted ceilings and large windows. A stone fireplace is cut out from the white walls, creating an extreme contrast.

A solarium-style window wall adds to the communal living space.

It even features an opening that hangs over the lower level.

The dining room, living room and kitchen are all joined in the open concept floor-plan. The light hardwood floors add to the fluidity of the space.

The spacious kitchen has structural wooden cabinetry and a sleek marble counter. Sliding glass doors allow access to the upper deck.

The second floor bedroom is simple and spacious.

A massive sink and marbled walls can be found in the three-piece bathroom beside it.

The master suite sits on the home’s third floor with angled ceilings.

This level is equipped with an en suite bathroom and a stylish walk-in closet and dressing area.

This spacious downstairs bedroom has sleek pot lighting and walk-out access to the backyard.

The lover level has museum-like vibes, partly because of the natural light that pours in from the massive skylight above.

The laundry room comes with its very own dog shower.

In addition to the upper and lower deck, there is plenty of yard and garden space to accompany the zen build.

1 Shorncliffe Ave. is currently listed with Elizabeth Cowan of Royal LePage Real Estate Services LTD.