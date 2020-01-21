12 Baytree Cres.

This week’s most expensive listing: $12.8 million for a three-storey mansion with a retro arcade

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: January 21, 2020

The massive mansion at 12 Baytree Cres. sits on almost a full acre of land and boasts 15,000 square feet of living space. This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate backs right onto the ravine in the Bayview and York Mills neighbourhood. The three-storey home costs a whopping $12.8 million, making it one of the most expensive listings in the city.

The entire home is full of ’80s-inspired extravagance, from its massive indoor car garage and the private elevator to the indoor pool. The owners even installed a retro arcade and home theatre for entertainment.

Here is a look at the private driveway:

12 Baytree Cres.

A massive skylight overlooks the foyer.

12 Baytree Cres.

The funky metallic mantle pulls focus in the living room.

12 Baytree Cres.

The eclectic designs are more subtle in the home’s dining room.

12 Baytree Cres.

Custom wood panelling surrounds the spacious home office.

12 Baytree Cres.

There’s a one-of-a-kind mural painted just below the staircase.

12baytreecres-MURAL

The kitchen countertops and backsplash come in a fun terrazzo design.

12baytreecres-KITCHEN

There’s a cosy seating area in the kitchen, right next to a fireplace.

 

The family room has pot lighting and a projector hook up.

12baytreecres-family-room

This room has a 180-degree view of the ravine.

12-baytree-office2

A massive skylight brightens up the upstairs hallway.

12-baytree-skylight

Images of stars, planets, and constellations are painted onto the master bedroom’s ceiling. It also has access to a private balcony.

12-baytree-master

Murals of a cobblestone pathway create somewhat of an optical illusion in this sprawling ensuite.

12-baytree-ensuite

The bathroom connects to a dressing room with built-in storage.

12-baytree-walk-in

Each bedroom is uniquely custom designed and comes with its own ensuite.

12-baytree-bedroom

Each bathroom is pretty unique. Like this one:

12-baytree-bathroom

The colours and playful décor give this arcade a ton of character.

12-baytree-games

A novelty bar with matching barstool seating adds a retro touch.

12-BAYTREE-BAR

The owners could charge memberships to this professional home gym.

12-BAYTREE-gym

The indoor pool has a retractable ceiling.

12-BAYTREE-pool

The in-house spa houses a sauna, steam room and shower.

12-BAYTREE-sauna

This home is listed with Mariella Comparelli and Alex Zhang of Sotheby’s Realty.

BACK TO HOME