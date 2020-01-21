The massive mansion at 12 Baytree Cres. sits on almost a full acre of land and boasts 15,000 square feet of living space. This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate backs right onto the ravine in the Bayview and York Mills neighbourhood. The three-storey home costs a whopping $12.8 million, making it one of the most expensive listings in the city.

The entire home is full of ’80s-inspired extravagance, from its massive indoor car garage and the private elevator to the indoor pool. The owners even installed a retro arcade and home theatre for entertainment.

Here is a look at the private driveway:

A massive skylight overlooks the foyer.

The funky metallic mantle pulls focus in the living room.

The eclectic designs are more subtle in the home’s dining room.

Custom wood panelling surrounds the spacious home office.

There’s a one-of-a-kind mural painted just below the staircase.

The kitchen countertops and backsplash come in a fun terrazzo design.

There’s a cosy seating area in the kitchen, right next to a fireplace.

The family room has pot lighting and a projector hook up.

This room has a 180-degree view of the ravine.

A massive skylight brightens up the upstairs hallway.

Images of stars, planets, and constellations are painted onto the master bedroom’s ceiling. It also has access to a private balcony.

Murals of a cobblestone pathway create somewhat of an optical illusion in this sprawling ensuite.

The bathroom connects to a dressing room with built-in storage.

Each bedroom is uniquely custom designed and comes with its own ensuite.

Each bathroom is pretty unique. Like this one:

The colours and playful décor give this arcade a ton of character.

A novelty bar with matching barstool seating adds a retro touch.

The owners could charge memberships to this professional home gym.

The indoor pool has a retractable ceiling.

The in-house spa houses a sauna, steam room and shower.

This home is listed with Mariella Comparelli and Alex Zhang of Sotheby’s Realty.