The two-storey home at 173 Joicey Blvd. was custom built in 2008. High-end features await inside its stone exterior, including high ceilings and built-in functionalities. The four-bedroom and four-bathroom home includes a nanny suite and rec room in the lower level. It is currently listed for $2.195 million in Toronto’s Nortown neighbourhood.

A sunken foyer leads to the formal living and dining rooms.

Double doors open to a Juliette balcony that brings extra light into the living room.

Oak hardwood flooring can be found throughout the home.

Here is the two-piece powder room:

The joint kitchen and family room is airy and open thanks to the 10-foot ceilings.

A granite island separates the kitchen from the family room. Custom cabinetry and integrated stainless steel appliances give it an upscale ambiance.

There’s also a nice breakfast corner that provides quick access to the backyard.

The master bedroom is super spacious.

The nine-piece ensuite bathroom comes with double vanities and marble tiling.

The walk-in closet has plenty of built-in organizers.

Each of the four bedrooms have a different design concept.

Such as this bedroom, with darker tones.

In the lower level, there’s a finished recreation room that boasts high ceilings and pot lighting. Double doors provide walk-out access to the backyard.

The home is listed with Robert Greenberg and Andre Kutyan of Harvey Kalles Real Estate.