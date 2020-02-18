Home of the Week: A mixed-use Victorian in Cabbagetown for just under $3.9 mil

The three-storey Victorian at 214 Carlton St. is deceivingly large. Upon entering, you’re met with 3,000 square feet of living space that’s modernly customized with a loft-like floorplan. The current owner divides the home for personal and business purposes, making it a dynamic and adaptable space with lots of potential.

The multi-level space houses three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an elevator. In the heart of Cabbagetown, this property is surrounded by a ton of eclectic restaurants and local businesses, earning it a listing price of $3.895 million.

The main floor is open concept.

A massive fireplace is the focal point of the living room.

Pot lighting, high ceilings and smoked hardwood floors can be found throughout the entire home.

The custom kitchen has a large island and high-end appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors provide access to a private limestone terrace.

The family room has its own fireplace, too.

Bay windows elevate this multi-purpose room, which can be used as an office or workspace.

The master bedroom has an open entryway from the staircase and a glass window that peeks into its’ ensuite bathroom.

The bed and bath combine as one space. A floating bathtub is secluded in an illuminated enclave.

A marble walk-in shower overlooks the staircase through a glass wall.

The large lower level allows the future owners the freedom to customize the space.

Another perk of this multi-level home is the two-car garage and back entrance.

214 Carlton St. is listed with Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel of Right at Home Realty Inc.