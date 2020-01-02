Home of the Week: A renovated four-bedroom house near High Park for $3.5 million

by Chelsea Dolan 3 mins ago

The multimillion-dollar home at 31 High Park Blvd. is just steps from Toronto’s High Park. Coming in at $3.5 million this newly renovated family home in Roncesvalles houses four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Alongside the contemporary design and abundance of space, the finished basement, two-car garage and quaint backyard are noteworthy perks.

There’s an immediate family feel to the home as soon as you step inside the foyer.

31-High-Park-Blvd

The current owners chose darker tones for the home office.

31-High-Park-Blvd

A marble clad fireplace is the focal point in the contemporary living room.

31-High-Park-Blvd

The open-concept living room extends into the dining area, with hardwood floors spanning the entire first floor.

31-High-Park-Blvd

The modern kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows.

31-High-Park-Blvd

They slide open and provide walk-out access to the backyard patio.

31-High-Park-Blvd

Here’s a look at the backyard:

-31-High-Park-Blvd

Floral wallpaper gives this powder room a slight farmhouse feel.

31-High-Park-Blvd

Antique stain glass windows illuminate the staircase.

31-High-Park-Blvd

The bedrooms are generously sized.

31-High-Park-Blvd

This ensuite bathroom connects two of the kid’s bedrooms.

31-High-Park-Blvd

Textured wallpaper in the master adds depth to the space.

31-High-Park-Blvd

The master bathroom has a marble soaker tub and a his and hers vanity.

31-High-Park-Blvd

This home is listed with Monte Walls Burris of Keller Williams Referred Urban, Trust Realty Group.

BACK TO HOME