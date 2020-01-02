Home of the Week: A renovated four-bedroom house near High Park for $3.5 million

The multimillion-dollar home at 31 High Park Blvd. is just steps from Toronto’s High Park. Coming in at $3.5 million this newly renovated family home in Roncesvalles houses four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Alongside the contemporary design and abundance of space, the finished basement, two-car garage and quaint backyard are noteworthy perks.

There’s an immediate family feel to the home as soon as you step inside the foyer.

The current owners chose darker tones for the home office.

A marble clad fireplace is the focal point in the contemporary living room.

The open-concept living room extends into the dining area, with hardwood floors spanning the entire first floor.

The modern kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows.

They slide open and provide walk-out access to the backyard patio.

Here’s a look at the backyard:

Floral wallpaper gives this powder room a slight farmhouse feel.

Antique stain glass windows illuminate the staircase.

The bedrooms are generously sized.

This ensuite bathroom connects two of the kid’s bedrooms.

Textured wallpaper in the master adds depth to the space.

The master bathroom has a marble soaker tub and a his and hers vanity.

This home is listed with Monte Walls Burris of Keller Williams Referred Urban, Trust Realty Group.