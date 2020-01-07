The massive home at 31 Knightswood Rd. isn’t your typical mansion. Sprawling 15,000 square feet, this Hoggs Hollow estate was designed by architect Peter Higgins and built by Desini Homes alongside the Rosedale Golf Club.

For $13.5 million, the future homeowners will have no shortage of amenities. For starters, there’s a hydraulic car lift to help squeeze in as many luxury vehicles one can own. The five-bedroom and ten-bathroom mansion has a massive home office, wine cellar and spa. Did we mention there’s also a virtual golf room and elaborate jungle-themed bathroom?

The living room has an elegant feel to it.

The dining room is embellished with crown mouldings along the walls and ceiling.

The harringbone hardwood floors and island base add a touch of warmth to this bright kitchen.

There’s also room for a casual dining set in the kitchen.

Bay windows make for an airy seating area.

This vaulted wooden ceiling brings a chalet vibe to the family room.

Double doors open up to a private balcony in the master bedroom.

The 13-piece ensuite stuns. A hand-tiled jacuzzi is surrounded by windows and a grand skylight.

A walk-in closet doubles as a dressing room with mirrored doors.

A one-of-a-kind jungle-themed bathroom was designed with lush foliage and specialty tiling.

The wood-panelled office is incredibly spacious and comes with it’s own granite fireplace.

There’s an entire room dedicated to billiards, complete with barstool seating.

Check out the home’s massive wine cellar.

While there is golf course is next door, the homeowners can also use their own personal golf room.

There is also a sauna on the premises.

Here’s a look at the home gym.

The outdoor swimming pool and waterfall is surrounded by a stone patio.

This home is listed with Patricia Sun of Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc.