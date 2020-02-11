Aside from the classic red brick exterior, nearly everything else at 37 Farnham Ave. has been given a major facelift. The owners completely renovated the main living area with hardwood floors, pot lighting and custom cabinetry, to create a modern yet comfortable space.

The four-bedroom and five-bathroom Summerhill abode comes with a generously sized backyard and is listed for a cool $4.495 million.

Here is the view from the main entryway:

The living room has a marble fireplace embedded into the surrounding built-in bookcases.

The dining room sits off to one side of the kitchen.

Future owners won’t have trouble finding counter space, thanks to a 10-foot marble island in the centre of kitchen.

Three separate sets of glass doors take over the entire back wall of the home — allowing for lots of light and access to the backyard.

The bedroom has a white brick accent wall and a bench seat under the bay windows.

There are two bathrooms on the second floor. This one has double sinks and a walk-in shower.

Bunk beds are built into this second bedroom.

The master bedroom takes up the entire third floor. It has a fireplace and a spacious balcony that overlooks the backyard.

Across the hall is a six-piece master bathroom. The massive walk-in shower even has a TV inside so you can bathe while catching up on your favourite shows.

Downstairs in the lower level is the rec room. This floor also has another bedroom, four-piece bathroom and walk-out access to the backyard.

The laundry room is super organized.

37 Farnham Ave. has a nice outdoor patio with more private yard space down below.

This home is listed with Anita Springate-Renaud of Engel & Volkers Toronto Central, Brokerage.