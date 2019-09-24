The quaint coach house at 44R Bernard Ave. has been transformed into a more affordable housing alternative in Toronto, for those looking in the million-dollar range, at least. The backyard build is on the market for $1.595 million and is the least expensive of three listings on a single lot. It shares the property with two other houses at 44 Bernard Ave. and 46 Bernard Ave., which are both also on the market for $2.99 million and $3.91 million respectively.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is just down the street from prominent neighbours like Margaret Atwood, which reaffirms its status as one of the more sought-after areas in the city.

The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and an island that doubles as a breakfast bar.

The home is open-concept, with a shared space for the kitchen, living and dining room areas.

A floating staircase leading to the master bedroom can be seen behind a glass wall in the living room.

The master bedroom takes up the entire second floor and comes with high ceilings and a fireplace.

The master en suite is completely open and has double sinks, a bathtub and walk-in shower.

Finally, the finished basement could be used for a second bedroom or family room.

This home is listed with Armin Yousefi and Lani Stern of Sotheby’s International Realty.