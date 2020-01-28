Home of the Week: $4.5 mil for a semi-detached with an elevator and terrace in Deer Park

From its third floor terrace to its lower level rec room, every square inch of 51 Balmoral Ave. is put to good use. The $4.495 million semi-detached home in Deer Park boasts modern touches throughout, and even comes equipped with its own elevator.

51 Balmoral Ave. has three bedrooms, five bathrooms and plenty of high-end finishes.

The dining and formal living area share a common space near the entrance of the house.

A short staircase will take you down to the main living room, where the 14-foot ceilings and super tall windows open up the space.

Marble countertops and a slate backsplash pop in the home’s designer kitchen. Built-in appliances, like the in-wall coffee maker, are an added bonus.

A wooden entertainment centre completes the space.

In the backyard, there is raised custom deck, extra patio space down by the grass and built-in sheds that blend into the fence.

The staircase is a piece of art in itself. The floating design centres the space and allows you to peer into every level.

Don’t feel like making the climb? Good thing the home has its own private elevator.

The second floor office space is surrounded with plenty of storage.

Each of the bedrooms on the second level are generously sized and come with their own ensuite bathroom.

The third floor of this home is dedicated to the master suite, with built-in wardrobes and a private balcony.

The master bath has a double vanity and walk-in shower.

The master connects to a spacious rooftop terrace that overlooks the backyard.

Downstairs there is a roomy recreation room with a fireplace.

51 Balmoral Ave. is listed with Richard Issac Himelfarb of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.