Nestled in greenery in the heart of Yorkville is 53 Hazelton Ave. This three-storey home has no shortage of high-end features, from the floating staircase to the gridded skylight. It’s also super airy thanks to the open concept floorplan and high ceilings.

The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two glass balconies that look out onto the massive stone patio in the backyard. All of this, along with the home’s prime location near the Yorkville strip, adds up to a $7.3 million price tag.

Inside, a posh seating area with bay windows and a modern fireplace sits next to the entryway.

The living room is opened up by a large mirrored wall.

Beside it, a floating staircase separates the living room from the kitchen.

The custom kitchen comes with a wine fridge, modern light fixtures and a range hood that stands out amongst the white cabinetry.

The dining room’s sliding doors open up to the backyard.

Meticulously manicured gardens surround a private stone patio.

Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms is spacious and bright.

Gold touches in this ensuite bathroom add a hint of opulence.

The second bedroom has access to a private glass balcony.

It has a great view of the backyard.

A gridded skylight hangs over the staircase leading to all three floors.

The third floor is dedicated to the master suite.

It also has access to its own glass balcony, with a pretty captivating view of the city.

Wood, white and brass details stand out in the master ensuite. It has a floating double vanity and walk-in shower.

It also comes with a spacious walk-in closet.

You can find more living space, another bathroom and the laundry room in the lower level.

53 Hazelton Ave. is listed with Polina Leibovskaia of Right at Home Realty Inc.