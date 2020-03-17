53-THORNBANK

Home of the Week: $6.6 mil for a European-inspired mansion that backs onto a Thornhill golf course

by Chelsea Dolan 59 mins ago

Thornhill has its fair share of multimillion-dollar homes and many of them reside on Thornbank Road. This prestigious part of the GTA backs onto the Thornbank Club golf course. Along with colossal structures, these homes are surrounded by lush and manicured grounds. 53 Thornbank Rd. is currently listed for $6.599 million, making it one of the most expensive homes in the area.

The two-storey, European-inspired mansion has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

53-thornbank

The gated home sits at the end of a long driveway.

53-THORNBANK

The foyer has high ceilings and a dramatic staircase.

53-THORNBANK

Pot lighting can be found throughout the mansion.

53-THORNBANK

The formal living room has a fireplace and polished hardwood floor.

53-THORNBANK

The family room opts for glossy granite flooring.

53-THORNBANK

Three sets of double doors border the formal dining room.

53-THORNBANK

The kitchen island has extra counter space, barstool seating and a stove with a range hood.

HOME-53-THORNBANK

Another full dining set can fit in the kitchen. It’s surrounded by windows and also provides access to the backyard.

53-THORNBANK

The striking home office has dark wood finishes.

53-THORNBANK

The second-floor landing is open and spacious.

53-THORNBANK

The master bedroom is massive and has its own seating area.

53-THORNBANK

A walk-in shower, bathtub and double vanity make for a functional ensuite bathroom.

53-THORNBANK

In the backyard, there’s plenty of patio and yard space.

53 Thornbank Rd. also comes with an in-ground pool that’s surrounded by trees.

53-THORNBANK

53 Thornbank Rd. is listed with Roland Kogan from Alan Newton Real Estate Ltd.

BACK TO HOME