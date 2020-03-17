Thornhill has its fair share of multimillion-dollar homes and many of them reside on Thornbank Road. This prestigious part of the GTA backs onto the Thornbank Club golf course. Along with colossal structures, these homes are surrounded by lush and manicured grounds. 53 Thornbank Rd. is currently listed for $6.599 million, making it one of the most expensive homes in the area.

The two-storey, European-inspired mansion has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The gated home sits at the end of a long driveway.

The foyer has high ceilings and a dramatic staircase.

Pot lighting can be found throughout the mansion.

The formal living room has a fireplace and polished hardwood floor.

The family room opts for glossy granite flooring.

Three sets of double doors border the formal dining room.

The kitchen island has extra counter space, barstool seating and a stove with a range hood.

Another full dining set can fit in the kitchen. It’s surrounded by windows and also provides access to the backyard.

The striking home office has dark wood finishes.

The second-floor landing is open and spacious.

The master bedroom is massive and has its own seating area.

A walk-in shower, bathtub and double vanity make for a functional ensuite bathroom.

In the backyard, there’s plenty of patio and yard space.

53 Thornbank Rd. also comes with an in-ground pool that’s surrounded by trees.

53 Thornbank Rd. is listed with Roland Kogan from Alan Newton Real Estate Ltd.