Space can be a tough ask for homebuyers in Toronto, but the house at 70 Carmichael Ave. delivers. Located in Toronto’s Ledbury Park neighbourhood, the 4,000-square-foot modern build boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is on the market for $3.695 million. Plus, the impressive house comes with a nine-piece master bathroom and finished lower level.

The foyer immediately shows off the home’s multi-level floorplan.

The front room works nicely as a home office, with large windows and a unique accent wall.

High ceilings carry throughout the entire main floor. The coffered ceiling adds some dimension to the space.

The mantel is the main focus in the living room.

There’s more than enough space next to the living room for a formal dining set.

A simple two-piece bathroom is chicly designed with black marble and a bowl sink.

Miele appliances seamlessly blend with the kitchen’s white cabinetry. The massive island has an elegant greyish-blue base adding nice contrast to the stark kitchen.

Next to the kitchen, there’s more room for an additional dining room set.

There’s another fireplace in the family room, pus lots of natural light pouring in through the windows.

A skylight illuminates the upstairs hallway.

There’s a ton of living space in the master bedroom.

The built-in storage, full-length mirror and skylight make for a luxe walk-in closet.

The nine-piece ensuite bathroom boasts a double vanity and soaker tub.

The other bedrooms also come with their own ensuites.

Patterned tiling adds some flair to the laundry room.

Pot lighting is a key feature in the lower level rec room.

This space also has walk-out access to the backyard.

This home is listed with André Kutyan of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage.