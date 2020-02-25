Home of the Week: $2.45 million for a reimagined semi with a coach house in Dufferin Grove

After some thoughtful restorations and several custom renovations, 84 Rusholme Rd. has been listed on the market. The $2.45 million semi-detached home in Dufferin Grove has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a liveable coach house in the backyard.
The home also has potential rental value. The lower level and 200-square-foot backyard studio can act as income suites, bringing in as much as $8,000 per month in revenue for future owners.
Some of the home’s restorations include the original staircase, floors and fireplaces.
The living room has restored antique radiators and a modernized fireplace.
The owners took a minimalist approach to the kitchen with sleek black counters and gold embellishments.
There’s space for a breakfast bar by the window.
A walk-in pantry provides additional kitchen space.
The dining room is one room over and has access to the backyard.
The owner describes the master bedroom as living in a treehouse thanks to its woodsy view of the Dutch Elm tree in the front yard.
The sitting room attached to the master has a vintage fireplace and bay windows.
The five-piece ensuite has Carrera marble, porcelain floor tiles and a Parisian grid-style glass shower.
The second-floor family room is designed with custom wallpaper ordered from Spain.
There’s also a pretty spacious home office.
One of the third-floor bedrooms has a cosy little nook where the bed can fit.
White walls and high ceilings can be found in the next bedroom over.
Here’s a look at the floor’s three-piece bathroom.
The lower level has another kitchen and living space.
It could act as a studio apartment to be rented out, or be used as an additional living space.
Plus, the owners built a custom deck in the backyard.
The small coach house in the backyard has just enough room for a bedroom and bathroom.
84 Rusholme Rd. is listed with Alex Brott of Sage Real Estate Limited.