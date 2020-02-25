Home of the Week: $2.45 million for a reimagined semi with a coach house in Dufferin Grove

After some thoughtful restorations and several custom renovations, 84 Rusholme Rd. has been listed on the market. The $2.45 million semi-detached home in Dufferin Grove has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a liveable coach house in the backyard.

The home also has potential rental value. The lower level and 200-square-foot backyard studio can act as income suites, bringing in as much as $8,000 per month in revenue for future owners.

Some of the home’s restorations include the original staircase, floors and fireplaces.

The living room has restored antique radiators and a modernized fireplace.

The owners took a minimalist approach to the kitchen with sleek black counters and gold embellishments.

There’s space for a breakfast bar by the window.

A walk-in pantry provides additional kitchen space.

The dining room is one room over and has access to the backyard.

The owner describes the master bedroom as living in a treehouse thanks to its woodsy view of the Dutch Elm tree in the front yard.

The sitting room attached to the master has a vintage fireplace and bay windows.

The five-piece ensuite has Carrera marble, porcelain floor tiles and a Parisian grid-style glass shower.

The second-floor family room is designed with custom wallpaper ordered from Spain.

There’s also a pretty spacious home office.

One of the third-floor bedrooms has a cosy little nook where the bed can fit.

White walls and high ceilings can be found in the next bedroom over.

Here’s a look at the floor’s three-piece bathroom.

The lower level has another kitchen and living space.

It could act as a studio apartment to be rented out, or be used as an additional living space.

Plus, the owners built a custom deck in the backyard.

The small coach house in the backyard has just enough room for a bedroom and bathroom.

84 Rusholme Rd. is listed with Alex Brott of Sage Real Estate Limited.