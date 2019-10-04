Home of the Week: $3.29 million for a skinny heritage home with a solarium in the village

A piece of Toronto’s heritage at 87 Gloucester St. is on the market for $3.295 million near Church Street. The protected Victorian was built in 1879 and was officially listed as a Toronto heritage home in 1979. Preserved elements of this property include the exterior facade, crown mouldings, and a wood-burning fireplace.

While much of the home’s original character remains, the previous homeowners expanded the property with a modern family room and airy solarium. The semi-detached house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

High ceilings and the home’s original mouldings are quick to catch the eye in the foyer.

Plenty of unique details can be found in the living room, including the original fireplace. A small bird tile is thought to have been discreetly placed inside the fireplace by the original builder of the home.

There’s hardwood flooring in the dining room.

The back of the home has a more modern feel. The kitchen has peacock slate floors and structural wooden finishes throughout.

The family room was part of an addition and has glass doors leading to the backyard.

The solarium was also part of the addition and makes for a cosy backyard alternative in the winter months. The expansion brings the total amount of living space to 2,500 square feet.

A skylight and built-in storage cabinets were added to the master bedroom.

The elegant en suite is equipped with double sinks and a walk-in shower. It also connects to the laundry room.

The third-floor bedroom has super high ceilings with exposed beams. There’s also a walk-out balcony facing onto Gloucester Street.

A cosy deck and yard space make for a surprisingly spacious backyard in the downtown home.

87 Gloucester St. is currently listed with ReaLawState Realty Brokerage.